The second leg of the famous Kolkata Derby, between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC, will be held on January 11 as organisers of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday released the complete list of fixtures for the 2024-25 season. The second leg of another Kolkata Derby will be played between Mohammedan SC and Mohun Bagan SG on February 1. The Derby round up will be completed with Mohammedan SC clashing with East Bengal FC on February 16.

All the derbies will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Bengaluru FC will travel to Jamshedpur for a clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on January 4, while Punjab FC will host Mikael Stahre's Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on January 5.

The clash between Odisha FC and FC Goa on January 4, also promises to be a feisty affair as the Spanish flair of football, brought in by head coaches Sergio Lobera and Manolo Marquez, will be on display.

Elsewhere, NorthEast United FC will play their first-ever match at their 'new home' — the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong — when they welcome last year's ISL Cup winners Mumbai City FC on February 7.

The Highlanders will host Bengaluru FC on February 21 and East Bengal FC on March 8 in the Meghalaya capital.

Kerala Blasters FC will face arch-rivals Chennaiyin FC on January 30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC will take on Bengaluru FC in a much-anticipated fixture on February 25, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. These matches will be significant in the race for the playoffs.

The league phase will conclude on March 12 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad, with a contest between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters.

