The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the government to work on lifting FIFA's suspension of the All India Football Federation. The top court heard the case a day after FIFA suspended India's top football body for "undue influence from third parties" and said the U-17 Women's World Cup "cannot currently be held in India as planned". Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that the government has already held talks with FIFA following the suspension of AIFF.

"On the request of SG Mehta, we ask Centre to take pro active role to hold the U17 World Cup and lifting of the suspension of AIFF be facilitated," the Supreme Court said.

The top court said that India should "have the benefit" of hosting the U17 Women's World Cup.

The centre said steps are being taken and a discussion underway to "find a way" and requested for the matter to be adjourned until Monday, August 22.

The centre told the court that it had held two meetings with FIFA on Tuesday after it suspended the Indian federation.

This is the first time the AIFF has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year existence, with the Bureau of the FIFA Council saying there have been "flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes".

"FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved," football's governing body wrote in its release.