Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Madrid Derby: It's first versus second in LaLiga as defending champions Real Madrid host local rivals Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti's men lead Los Rojiblancos by a point in the table, following their narrow 0-1 defeat away at Espanyol last week. Los Blancos conceded a late goal from Carlos Romero at the RCDE Stadium, allowing Diego Simeone's men to close the gap at the top to just one point after their win over Mallorca. When both teams met earlier this season, Angel Correa stole a point for Atletico in stoppage time, cancelling out Eder Militao's strike for the visitors.

Both teams won their respective Copa Del Rey quarterfinals ties midweek. While Madrid needed a late winner from academy graduate Gonzalo Garcia at Leganes, Atletico thumped local rivals Getafe 5-0 at home.

When will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga match will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2025 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga match will be held at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga match start?

Advertisement

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga match?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga match?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, LaLiga match will be live streamed on the GXR App and Website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)