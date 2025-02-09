Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25: Julian Alvarez Scores As Atletico Lead Real 1-0 At Half-Time
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Football LIVE Score, La Liga 2024: Atletico Madrid lead Real Madrid 1-0 at half-time in their LaLiga match, courtesy of a penalty converted by Julian Alvarez.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Atletico Madrid lead Real Madrid 1-0 at half-time in their LaLiga match, courtesy of a penalty converted by Julian Alvarez. Kylian Mbappe plays his first derby against Atletico Madrid, with the French striker attacked named in Real Madrid's playing XI for their LaLiga clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe had missed the reverse fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano in September due to an injury. He starts in attack alongside Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rordygo Goes on either sides. League leaders Madrid host their city rivals, second and trailing by a single point, at the Santiago Bernabeu, after a tumultuous week in Spanish football. Last weekend Los Blancos dropped three points in a shock defeat at Espanyol.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 from Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
- 02:19 (IST)
- 01:16 (IST)Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Warm ups are underway!
- 00:45 (IST)Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Visitors have arrived!
February 8, 2025
- 00:43 (IST)Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: The champions are in the building!
- 00:33 (IST)Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: 60 mins to kick-off!We are exactly an hour away from kick-off at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid can go four points clear with a win, while a loss will see them go two behind Atletico. Barcelona, 3rd, play Sevilla 24 hours later, hoping both teams drop some points.
- 00:28 (IST)Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Alvarez and Giuliano get the nod!
- 00:27 (IST)Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Mbappe starts!No Modric in the XI as Dani Ceballos gets the start in the midfield while Kylian Mbappe will play his first Madrid derby. Lucas Vazquez starts at RB while Fran Garcia gets the nod ahead of Ferland Mendy on the other side of the wing.
