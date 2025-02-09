Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Atletico Madrid lead Real Madrid 1-0 at half-time in their LaLiga match, courtesy of a penalty converted by Julian Alvarez. Kylian Mbappe plays his first derby against Atletico Madrid, with the French striker attacked named in Real Madrid's playing XI for their LaLiga clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe had missed the reverse fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano in September due to an injury. He starts in attack alongside Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rordygo Goes on either sides. League leaders Madrid host their city rivals, second and trailing by a single point, at the Santiago Bernabeu, after a tumultuous week in Spanish football. Last weekend Los Blancos dropped three points in a shock defeat at Espanyol.

