Arsenal get their UEFA Europa League campaign underway with a trip to face FC Zurich at the AFG Arena. Arsenal's unbeaten start to the Premier League season was ended on Sunday by Manchester United, Bukayo Saka scoring a consolation goal for Arsenal in a 1-3 defeat at Old Trafford. Gabriel Jesus might start the game on bench, with Eddie Nketiah likely to lead the line for the Gunners. A few other regular starters might also be benched as Mikel Arteta looks to manage the workload of players, amid a crowded list of fixtures.

When will the FC Zurich vs Arsenal, Europa League match be played?

The FC Zurich vs Arsenal, Europa League match will be played on Thursday, September 8.

Where will the FC Zurich vs Arsenal, Europa League match be played?

The FC Zurich vs Arsenal, Europa League match will be played at the AFG Arena in Zurich.

What time will the FC Zurich vs Arsenal, Europa League match start?

The FC Zurich vs Arsenal, Europa League match will start at 10:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FC Zurich vs Arsenal, Europa League match?

The FC Zurich vs Arsenal, Europa League match will streamed live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the FC Zurich vs Arsenal, Europa League match?

The FC Zurich vs Arsenal, Europa League match will be streamed live on Sony Liv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)