FC Porto will take on Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday (Wednesday local time). Chelsea, wounded by the 5-2 loss to West Brom in the Premier League, will be looking to put in a strong performance against Porto at a neutral venue. Both legs of the quarter-final clash between the two sides will be played in Seville due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Chelsea had knocked out current La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid in the pre-quarters to seal a place in the last eight. On the other hand, Porto stunned Italian giants Juventus to advance to the next round of the tournament.

When will the FC Porto vs Chelsea Champions League match take place?

The FC Porto vs Chelsea Champions League match will take place on April 8, Thursday (IST).

What time will the FC Porto vs Chelsea Champions League match begin?

The FC Porto vs Chelsea Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the FC Porto vs Chelsea Champions League match be played?

The FC Porto vs Chelsea Champions League match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville.

Where to watch live streaming of the FC Porto vs Chelsea Champions League match?

The live streaming of the FC Porto vs Chelsea Champions League match will be available on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FC Porto vs Chelsea Champions League match?

The FC Porto vs Chelsea Champions League match will be broadcast live on Sony Network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)