India vs Malaysia, LIVE Score Updates: India face Malaysia in an international friendly football match at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.
India vs Malaysia LIVE Updates: India face Malaysia in an international friendly football match at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. This will be the fourth match for Manolo Marquez as the Indian men's football team head coach but the side has not won a single game under his coaching till now. India drew 0-0 with Mauritius and lost 0-3 to Syria in the Intercontinental Cup. India were held 1-1 by Vietnam in their last friendly match.
- 19:10 (IST)India vs Malaysia LIVE: India playing XI
STARTING XI for 🇮🇳— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 18, 2024
Debut for Irfan, Comeback for @SandeshJhingan#INDMAS #BlueTigers#IndianFootballpic.twitter.com/JjZgjapmDE
