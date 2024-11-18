India vs Malaysia Football LIVE Streaming: India take on Malaysia in a friendly match at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. It will be Manolo Marquez's fourth match in charge of the men's football team but he has not won a single game till now. India drew 0-0 with Mauritius and lost 0-3 to Syria in the Intercontinental Cup. India were held 1-1 by Vietnam in their last friendly match The next time the Indian senior men's team convenes will be in March 2025 for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round. The draw for the Asian Cup qualifiers will be held on December 9. India, ranked 125, will be placed in Pot 1, while Malaysia, ranked 133, will be in Pot 2.

India vs Malaysia LIVE Streaming, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast -

When will the India vs Malaysia international friendly football match take place?

The India vs Malaysia international friendly football match will take place on Monday, November 18 (IST).

Where will the India vs Malaysia international friendly football match be held?

The India vs Malaysia international friendly football match will be held at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the India vs Malaysia international friendly football match start?

The India vs Malaysia international football friendly match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Malaysia football international friendly match?

The India vs Malaysia international friendly football match will be telecasted on Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Malaysia international friendly football match?

The India vs Malaysia football international friendly match will be live streamed on the JioCinema.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)