Inaki Williams scored twice as Athletic Bilbao won 2-0 at Fenerbahce on Wednesday to climb top of the Europa League standings. With five wins and a draw in six games Bilbao have 16 points, three ahead of Lazio and Eintracht Frankfurt who both play on Thursday. This was a sixth win in a row in all competitions for Athletic, who left Istanbul with the three points thanks to two first-half strikes from Ghana international Williams, the elder brother of Spain forward Nico.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce sit 15th in the 36-team table with eight points.

More to follow...

