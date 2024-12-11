Story ProgressBack to home
Europa League: Inaki Williams Fires Athletic Bilbao Past Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce
Inaki Williams scored twice as Athletic Bilbao won 2-0 at Fenerbahce on Wednesday to climb top of the Europa League standings.
This was a sixth win in a row in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao.© AFP
Inaki Williams scored twice as Athletic Bilbao won 2-0 at Fenerbahce on Wednesday to climb top of the Europa League standings. With five wins and a draw in six games Bilbao have 16 points, three ahead of Lazio and Eintracht Frankfurt who both play on Thursday. This was a sixth win in a row in all competitions for Athletic, who left Istanbul with the three points thanks to two first-half strikes from Ghana international Williams, the elder brother of Spain forward Nico.
Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce sit 15th in the 36-team table with eight points.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
More to follow...
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Athletic Bilbao Fenerbahce Jose Mourinho Football
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 News, Results and Womens Premier League 2025 News updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.