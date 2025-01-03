Denzel Dumfries scored both goals as Inter Milan defeated Atalanta 2-0 on Thursday in Riyadh to book his team a place in the Italian Super Cup final. The Netherlands international put the reigning Serie A champions ahead against this season's league leaders four minutes into the second half with an acrobatic finish from close range. Dumfries drilled in his second of the game on the hour with a blistering strike from the edge of the box to seal Inter's spot in the final on January 6 against either Juventus or AC Milan.

Last season's Italian Cup winners Juventus play Milan on Friday in the second semi-final of the four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia, which is staging the Super Cup for the third year in a row.

Sergio Conceicao will take charge of his first game as Milan coach after he was appointed to replace Paulo Fonseca earlier this week.

