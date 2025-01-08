Barcelona winger Raphinha said Tuesday potential future signings might be put off from joining the Catalan giants because of the Dani Olmo registration debacle. Financially-struggling Barca are frantically battling to get the Spanish playmaker licensed for the second half of the season after his registration ran out at the end of 2024 and earlier efforts were rebuffed twice in court. The Catalan club took their case to Spain's top sports court on Tuesday but until there is a verdict or a temporary measure grants them new licences, are set to be without Olmo and striker Pau Victor.

Both have travelled to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Copa del Rey winners Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday but currently cannot feature.

"I think it could (impact future signings), I can't say no because I would be lying and that's not me, I don't like lying or telling stories," said Brazil international Raphinha.

"The truth is that if I was at another club and seeing the situation that Pau and Dani are in, maybe I would think if it was the best thing to be here...

"But when I came here, before signing, I knew the club's situation, I knew I had a chance of being able to play in this shirt and I waited until the last moment and I don't regret it at all."

Raphinha said it was a tough position for Olmo and Victor to be in.

"It's hard for them, they don't know if they can play or not," continued the winger.

"It's a situation that's pretty difficult and delicate.

"We hope those in charge of it can resolve it as quickly as possible so they can play with us again."

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick disagreed with Raphinha and said the club was still an attractive proposition.

"I have confidence in the club... I know this club and I know what happens here and also how great the club is and how great the team is, all the people around," said Flick.

"I love everything in Barcelona so I would say come on and sign the contract, I have no doubts about that."

'Get closer'

The German coach, aiming to win his first trophy at Barcelona this week after arriving in the summer, said he hoped his team would pull together in the duo's absence, with Olmo and Victor already missing Saturday's Copa del Rey round of 32 win at Barbastro.

"We miss (Olmo), of course, because he can change every match totally, and this is what we miss, but at the end we have to accept it," added Flick.

"I think this can also be an option for the team to get closer, as a unit.

"We have to defend and play as one unit, we have to play as a team."

Earlier Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde said Olmo being unavailable was a boost for his team.

"Olmo is an extraordinary player and if he can't play tomorrow, for us, well what can I say?" former Barca coach Valverde told reporters.

"I'm sorry for the situation he's in, because he's a player who if he can play, would bring prestige to the competition, but if he doesn't play against us, so much the better."

Despite winning two La Liga titles Valverde was sacked by Barcelona in January 2020 after a semi-final defeat in the Spanish Super Cup by Atletico Madrid at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, where Wednesday's match also takes place.

"I know I played my last Barca match as coach here, in the same stadium," added Valverde.

"It happened, I am in another place now, very happy and tomorrow is a different game."

Spanish champions Real Madrid face Real Mallorca on Thursday in the second semi-final.

