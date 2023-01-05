Cristiano Ronaldo has been under the spotlight recently since making his multi-million dollar move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. His move to the Middle East as a professional footballer did raise quite a few eyebrows but Ronaldo seemed to have had his reasons. The Portuguese superstar described himself as a "unique player" and insisted his career was not over as he arrived at his new club on Tuesday.

The Portuguese forward, 37, has signed a huge deal estimated at 200 million euros ($211m) after glittering spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

While he was revealed by the club with a lot of pomp and show, during a press conference Ronaldo had a slip of tongue, which he would hope he had avoided. While speaking he mistakenly said he has come to South Africa instead of Saudi Arabia.

The moment Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly called Saudi Arabia “South Africa”, while being unveiled for his new club Al Nassr. 😬 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XdGF5NGYAC — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) January 4, 2023

“For me it is not the end of my career to come to South Africa,” Ronaldo said at the news conference.

“I really don't worry about what people say. I took my decision and I have responsibility to change that, but for me I'm really, really happy to be here,” he added.

Ronaldo's second term at Manchester United ended after his critical comments against the club, its owners and manager Erik Ten Hag. He and the club later mutually agreed the end the association.

Ronaldo also failed at the FIFA World Cup, while his great adversary Lionel Messi shone bright as he led Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar last month.

