Chile national team on Sunday confirmed that the injured Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez will miss group stage matches in the upcoming Copa America. Sanchez suffered an injury during training and as a result, he has been ruled out of the group-stage games against Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay. "The Medical Corps of the Chilean National Team reports that the player Alexis Sanchez, after training yesterday, presented a plantar-thin muscle injury," read an official statement from the Chile team camp.

"The estimated recovery time goes beyond the group stage of the Copa America 2021, for which the athlete will remain in his recovery process in Chile, with the medical team of the national team," he added.

Chile will be playing their first match of the tournament against Argentina on Monday. Four days later, the side is slated to face Bolivia.

In the next two games, Chile will square off against Uruguay and Paraguay.

Promoted

Sanchez has played 138 games for Chile so far in his career and he had made his international debut in 2006.

The Inter Milan striker is Chile's all-time top-scorer as he has 46 goals to his credit.