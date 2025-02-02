Barcelona vs Alaves LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: FC Barcelona will be hoping to reduce the gap to the top of La Liga to just four points as they take on relegation-battling Deportivo Alaves in a league game. Arch-rivals Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to Espanyol has given the chasing pack a chance to close in, and Barcelona will be hoping to swat aside Alaves. Barcelona thrashed a hapless Valencia 7-1 in their previous league game, and will be looking to the likes of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski to guide them past a struggling Alaves. The latter sit 18th in La Liga on 21 points.

FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves LIVE Streaming La Liga 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, February 2 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga match will not be live streamed in India due to technical issues faced by broadcasters GXR World this weekend. In USA, watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information shared by the broadcaster)