Ousmane Dembele scored a hat-trick for the second time in four days as Paris Saint-Germain hammered Brest 5-2 on Saturday in a dress rehearsal of the upcoming Champions League clash between the two sides. Dembele followed up his three-goal haul in Wednesday's 4-1 win at VfB Stuttgart which saw PSG secure a place in the knockout phase play-offs of Europe's elite club competition. The France winger opened the scoring in the first half, and netted two more after Romain Del Castillo had briefly brought Brest level.

Ludovic Ajorque pulled another one back for the home side to set up a grandstand finale, but substitute Goncalo Ramos wrapped up the win for PSG with a late double.

Luis Enrique's side are still unbeaten domestically this season and now sit 13 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Marseille, who are second, can narrow that gap a little when they host Lyon on Sunday, but PSG are cruising to their 11th French league title in 13 years.

Dembele, meanwhile, is loving playing in a central attacking role rather than his traditional position wide on the right.

He has now scored 14 goals in his last nine games in all competitions, and is Ligue 1's leading marksman with 14 for the season.

"I am well positioned in the number nine role. I owe it to myself to score goals," Dembele told broadcaster beIN Sports.

"It was important to win today to keep our good run going and now we will see what happens in the Champions League."

Biereth hat-trick for Monaco

PSG's record against domestic opponents this season means Brest will surely be dreading having to face Luis Enrique's side again over two legs in the Champions League.

The teams will meet in the first leg on February 11 in Guingamp, where Brest are having to host Champions League games this season as their own Stade Francis-Le Ble does not meet UEFA requirements.

They were in their usual home stadium for this game, but they could not stop PSG making it 14 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Bradley Barcola raced onto a through ball before squaring for Dembele to open the scoring just before the half-hour mark.

Brest, who lost 3-0 against Real Madrid in midweek, came out fighting after the break and drew level five minutes into the second half thanks to a lovely low strike by Del Castillo from the edge of the box.

However, the visitors were back ahead before the hour mark as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was denied in the box but the ball broke for Dembele to score.

He then completed his hat-trick soon after, having been picked out by a superb Lee Kang-in pass.

Ajorque's terrific hit made it 3-2, but Ramos came on for Dembele and made it 4-2 on 89 minutes at the end of a counterattack led by Desire Doue, who had replaced Kvaratskhelia.

Ramos, the Portugal striker, then scored again deep in injury time, his eighth goal of the season coming as he tried to set up a teammate but saw the ball break back to him.

Brest are eighth, four points outside the European places for next season.

Meanwhile third-placed Monaco moved level on points with Marseille as Mika Biereth scored a quick-fire hat-trick in their 4-2 home win against Auxerre.

Thilo Kehrer gave the home side the lead in the principality, only for Sinaly Diomande to equalise before a Jubal penalty gave Auxerre the lead in first-half stoppage time.

However, Danish striker Biereth, a January signing from Austrian champions Sturm Graz, scored three goals in the space of nine second-half minutes to give Monaco the victory.

Lille are fourth, two points further back, after following a 6-1 win against Feyenoord in the Champions League in midweek to beat struggling Saint-Etienne 4-1.

Osame Saharoui scored twice for the home side as they came from behind to claim victory.

