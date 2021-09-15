Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard did all he could to undo and tarnish the good work which had made the club adamant for his return from West Ham United when he played a sublime through ball in the dying minutes of the Champions league opener against Young Boys at the Wankdorf Stadium -- only issue being, it was to the opposition. The attempted back-pass, which seemed to be a have perfect weight behind the ball with his left foot, got the better of his teammates who just watched in horror as substitute Jordan Siebatcheu converted it into a winner in the last minutes of added time, sealing a famous win for the Swiss club.

The intended back-pass for keeper David de Gea fell way short of its mark as the USA striker lived up to to his conversion rate in the final third to end Cristiano Ronaldo's fairytale start to the season.

Jesse Lingard with the assist pic.twitter.com/dBZuQiTfOr — Duke Of Kamulu (@Sleek_owen) September 14, 2021

The 95th goal summed up United's mediocre performance despite going ahead in the 13th minute of the game through a Cristiano Ronaldo strike on the night he levelled Iker Casillas for most Champions League appearances.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's problems started when defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for a reckless tackle on Young Boys midfielder Christopher Martins as United were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute.

The second half saw Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu score the equaliser while Ronaldo was subbed off before the final whistle.

Promoted

However, Lingard made sure to grab all attention for himself with a blunder that sees United in a pickle going forward against teams like Atalanta and Villarreal.

Twitter memes flooded across as football fans saluted Lingard's misjudged back-pass.

Million Dollar Pass pic.twitter.com/xwXtHPs4YO — Shakes Webster (@shakeswebster) September 15, 2021

Lingardinho — christy choma (@chris_ch75) September 14, 2021

Best player in the world , should win the ballon d'or this year — Shoham_7 (@RoshanShoham) September 15, 2021

Manchester United will now play against Villarreal on September 30 at the Old Trafford stadium in their second game of this season's Champions League.