Football greats Portugal's Luis Figo, World Cup-winning Brazillian midfielder Rivaldo and Spanish forward Fernando Morientes will feature in an exhibition match between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends on April 6. The "Legends Faceoff" will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, the organisers said in a release. While Rivaldo, Figo and Morientes are already confirmed for the game, more superstars are set to be unveiled soon for the match to be organised by The Sports Front.

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, commonly known as the 'El Clasico' is one of the fiercest rivalries in the world.

Figo is one of the rare players to have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, having switched from Barcelona to Real Madrid in the year 2000, in what is regarded as one of the most controversial transfers in football history.

Rivaldo spent five years at Barcelona between 1997 and 2002, a period in which he won the Ballon d'Or in 1999 and La Liga twice.

Morientes spent eight years wearing Real Madrid white, between 1997 and 2002, winning three UEFA Champions League titles in the process.

With PTI inputs

