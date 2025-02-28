Kylian Mbappe is fit to start at Real Betis this weekend after missing Real Madrid's midweek Copa del Rey game after dental surgery, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday. The France forward was rested for Wednesday's 1-0 win at Real Sociedad in the Cup semi-final first leg after having a wisdom tooth removed. "Mbappe's tooth? Well I think it's gone, and he's not going to get it back," Ancelotti told reporters. "But apart from that he's doing very well, he's ready to play, with a lot of desire."

Reigning La Liga champions Madrid trail leaders Barcelona on goal difference in a tight title race, with Atletico Madrid just one point behind in third place.

They face a tricky trip to seventh-placed Betis on Saturday, before hosting Atletico in their Champions League last-16 first leg next Tuesday.

Mbappe has been in fine form in recent months, with 14 goals in his last 12 matches in all competitions.

Madrid will be without the suspended Jude Bellingham but Ancelotti played down fitness concerns over midfielder Fede Valverde.

