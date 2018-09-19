Watch: Mohamed Salah Causes A Stir After Bizarre Reaction To Roberto Firmino's Winner

Liverpool fans were over the moon as their team overcame a stiff test against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to begin their Champions League 2018/19 campaign with a win. It didn't go all Liverpool's way in the match but Roberto Firmino was the hero for the Anfield faithful as the English club registered a 3-2 win over Neymar and Co. Firmino, who was a doubt for the game due to an eye injury, came off the bench and scored a stoppage-time winner to send Liverpool fans into a tizzy. But while Liverpool players and supporters celebrated the Brazilian's winner, television pictures showed Mohamed Salah throwing his bottle to the floor even as manager Jurgen Klopp celebrated Firmino's last-gasp winner.

Fans were left scratching their heads over Salah's reaction with slamming taking the Egyptian to task.

Mohamed Salah didn't look very happy with Roberto Firmino scoring a last minute winner.. pic.twitter.com/Lqe8v35B6G — Ryan. (@Vintage_Utd) September 18, 2018

Mohamed Salah's body language isn't great at the moment. Throws his water bottle down in frustration right after Firmino scores the winner. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) September 18, 2018

That didn't look like happiness to me, the way he threw it down look like he was frustrated. He looked that way throughout the entire game — Azriel H (@AzrielCrusnik) September 18, 2018

Salah was upset firmino got the winner

What a sore loser pic.twitter.com/oJbpT6oe0U — (@debrxyne) September 18, 2018

Salah is ALL ABOUT Salah



Salah would be better suited for Gold, Squash, Lawn Tennis, Boxing, Rock Climbing or Horse Racing



This guy is all about PERSONAL Glory. — KentonCITY(@city_kenton) September 19, 2018

Meanwhile, PSG have plenty of work to do if they are to challenge for a first-ever Champions League title. Despite the late drama, victory was well deserved for Liverpool who dominated throughout and bounced back from blowing a 2-0 first-half lead to take the early advantage in Group C.

Daniel Sturridge and a James Milner penalty put the hosts in command before Thomas Meunier reduced PSG's arrears.

Having kept Kylian Mbappe and the world's most expensive player Neymar quiet for almost the entire match, Liverpool seemed set to pay a heavy price for one poor pass by Salah as Mbappe swept home seven minutes from time in front of a stunned Kop.

But Firmino had the final say as he twisted and turned before firing into the far corner to stretch Liverpool's perfect start to the season to six games.