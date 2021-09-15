With matchday 1 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League finally underway, Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso put in a stunning point-blank reflex save for Atalanta during their Group F opener against Villarreal at the El Madrigal. Towards the end of the first half, with the scores level at 1-1, the 27-year-old denied Gerard Moreno from close-range. The former Udinese custodian defied all odds and instinctively parried away a point-blank header from the Spanish attacker. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Atalanta left to thank their goalkeeper for some crucial saves.

Here is the highlight of Musso's save against Moreno:

The Champions League's official Instagram account also decided to ask fans to choose between Musso and another reaction save from Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Both goalkeepers received equal number of support from fans in the comment section, with Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria choosing his national teammate over Bounou.

Other than Musso's heroics, Remo Freuler scored in the sixth minute for Atalanta, followed by a goal by Robin Gosens in the 83rd-minute.

Meanwhile, Manu Trigueros scored for Villarreal in the 39th-minute and Arnaut Danjuma scored in the 73rd. Also, midfielder Francis Coquelin received a red card during the dying stages of the match.

Promoted

Musso joined Atalanta in July 2021, after spending three seasons with Udinese. Before arriving in Italy, the goalkeeper plied his trade with Racing Club in Argentina.

Having made his senior Argentina national team debut in March 2019 during a friendly against Morocco, Musso was part of the setup during his country's victorious Copa America campaign.