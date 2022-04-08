Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Friday said that Gareth Bale has written himself into the "history of the club" despite appearing set to leave at the end of the season. The 32-year-old's contract finishes this year, after a campaign in which he has only played four La Liga games and two Champions League matches. But Ancelotti says that Welshman Bale will always be remembered in Madrid, where he has won four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles.

"He had problems and lately he hasn't played, but he's a player who has entered the history of the club with his titles and his goals," said the Italian coach.

"He is fine, he's in good physical condition. He has shown that with his national team and he wants to show it here.

"He's confident, he wants to finish well with this club."

Real Madrid host Getafe on Saturday, sitting 12 points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table with eight matches remaining.

The 13-time European champions are also well set to reach the Champions League semi-finals after beating Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge earlier this week in the first leg of their last-eight tie.

Karim Benzema netted his second straight hat-trick in the competition on Wednesday and has now scored 37 goals in all competitions this season.

"He's one of the most important players at the club. He will still be in the future as he gets better with age, no matter who his teammates are," Ancelotti said of the 34-year-old France striker.

The 62-year-old Ancelotti would become the first manager in history to win all of Europe's top five leagues if Real can secure the title this season.