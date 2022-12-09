Friday will witness a blockbuster FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash between Luka Modric's Croatia and Neymar's Brazil. The five-time world champions will be looking to make the semi-finals of the showpiece event only the second time, since winning the tournament way back in 2002. Croatia, the runners-up of the last edition, on the other hand will look to continue their impressive run in big tournaments.

Brazil have a start-studded line-up and are one of the pre-tournament favourites and have so far lived up to that billing. Croatia depend of the greatness of Modric and class of players like Ivan Perisic and Mateo Kovacic.

Brazil vs Croatia Overall Head-to-Head

The South Americans have a clear advantage over the Europeans in the head-to-head as Brazil have three wins and a draw to their name in the four clashes so far. Croatia have never beaten Brazil and that could be a big psychological factor for both teams going into the match

Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Head-to-Head

The first ever World Cup clash between the two teams was in the group stages of the 2006 tournament, when a Kaka goal helped Brazil overcome the stiff challenge.

The next time the two teams clashed was in the tournament opener of the 2014 event when Brazil swept the Croatians aside 3-1.

Brazil vs Croatia Streaming and Telecast information

The match will begin at 8:30pm IST and can be streamed live on Jio Cinema app. The match will be broadcast on the Sports18 channel as well.

