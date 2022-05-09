Sunil Chhetri paid a visit to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Sunday and participated in a "fielding competition" with cricketers from the northeast and Plate teams. The Indian football team captain also shared his experiences and learnings from his journey in football with the players. Taking to social media, the BCCI posted a video of Chhetri taking part in a fielding drill. The BCCI tweeted, "NCA's Neighbour, Indian Football Captain and Legend, @chetrisunil11 dropping by on Sunday evening. He had a delightful fielding competition and shared some learnings from his own incredible journey in Football with the boys from North East and Plate Teams".

The video was well-received by fans, with many hailing Chhetri for his fitness.

Chhetri and former India cricket captain Virat Kohli are known to be good friends. The duo was also involved in an Instagram Live interaction in 2021, where they spoke about their childhood in New Delhi.

The 37-year-old has represented India in a record number of 125 matches. The talismanic forward is India's leading goalscorer with 80 goals and is also third in the list of active goalscorers in international football.

He is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (115) and Lionel Messi (81).