Bayern Munich launched their quest to win an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title with an imperious 1-6 win away at Eintracht Frankfurt. To put the cherry on the cake, their star summer signing Sadio Mane scored on debut for the German giants. But it was Joshua Kimmich who gave the visitors the lead at the Deutsche Bank Park on Friday. And the home fans could carry some blame for getting their team in trouble early in the match.

Supporters at their own home ground always look to be the proverbial '12th man' for their team. Be it the chants to pump up their team or even try to wind up the opposition or the use of props like flares and smoke, supporters try to make their stadiums as daunting as possible for the visiting opposition.

Frankfurt fans opted for smoke as a means to mark the season opener against their much more fancied opponents.

When Bayern Munich got a free-kick at a distance on the right-hand side, the smoke was dense especially between the ball and the near-post.

Kimmich used the opportunity to curl a low free-kick that went in off the near-post before Kevin Trapp in the Frankfurt goal could scramble across.

KIMMICH OPENS THE SCORING THROUGH THE SMOKE pic.twitter.com/stCuASiEfB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 5, 2022

The smoke meant the Frankfurt players were caught off-guard and Kimmich's quick-thinking and game awareness paid off for the visitors.

That goal just opened the floodgate as Benjamin Pavard doubled Bayern's advantage six minutes later.

Mane headed in from a Serge Gnabry cross to make it 3-0, before Thomas Muller set up goals for the former Arsenal winger and Jamal Musiala as Bayern went into half-time with a 5-0 advantage.

Randal Kolo Muani scored a consolation goal for Frankfurt, but Bayern were not done yet as Musiala scored his second goal of the night to complete the rout.