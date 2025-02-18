Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Barcelona can jump from third to first with a win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Barcelona enter their 24th La Liga game sitting three points behind table-toppers and arch-rivals Real Madrid, who dropped points against Osasuna a few days ago. At one stage more than five points behind, recent results have meant that Barcelona have been provided with a golden opportunity to lead the La Liga title race once again. High-flying Rayo Vallecano are sixth in the table, and will provide the Catalan giants with a stern test. In their previous La Liga meeting this season, Barcelona narrowly prevailed 2-1 winners.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details for Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will take place on Tuesday, February 18 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

