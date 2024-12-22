Barcelona v Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: La Liga joint-leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid go head-to-head aiming to claim top spot outright in the standings. Barcelona started the season off in flying form, but just one win in their previous six La Liga games has seen them now stand level on points with Atletico, with the latter even having a game in hand. Injury problems have not helped, and 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal will miss the big encounter. On the other hand, Atletico have quietly picked up wins to move ahead of crosstown rivals Real Madrid, and are now banging on the door of La Liga supremacy. If both sides draw, Real Madrid could go top with a win in their game against Sevilla.

Here are the details of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch:

When will the Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, December 22 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga match?

The Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga match?

The Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)