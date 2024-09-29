Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates, La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid face cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano on Monday. Real Madrid are without Kylian Mbappe for this after the France captain picked up an injury midweek against Deportivo Alaves. Mbappe, who arrived on free contract in the summer, has scored five league goals already this season. In his absence, the onus will be on Vinicius Jr, who is the top contender to win this year's Ballon d'Or. Atletico, on the other hand, have given starts to both Alexander Sorloth and big money signing Julian Alvarez at the top. Englishman Conor Gallagher is another summer arrival who starts for Diego Simeone's men.

Here are the Live Updates of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match -