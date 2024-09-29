Story ProgressBack to home
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Starting XIs Out As Real Madrid Look To Break Derby Jinx
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE Score: Real Madrid are without Kylian Mbappe for this after the France captain picked up an injury midweek against Deportivo Alaves.
La Liga 2024-25, Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates© AFP
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates, La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid face cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano on Monday. Real Madrid are without Kylian Mbappe for this after the France captain picked up an injury midweek against Deportivo Alaves. Mbappe, who arrived on free contract in the summer, has scored five league goals already this season. In his absence, the onus will be on Vinicius Jr, who is the top contender to win this year's Ballon d'Or. Atletico, on the other hand, have given starts to both Alexander Sorloth and big money signing Julian Alvarez at the top. Englishman Conor Gallagher is another summer arrival who starts for Diego Simeone's men.
Here are the Live Updates of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match -
- 23:53 (IST)Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE: Bellingham or Gallager?Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham or Atletico's Conor Gallagher! This will be an interesting midfield battle between the two Englishmans. Bellingham had a cracking debut campaign, scoring 19 goals to help Madrid win the league. Gallagher too is enjoying life in the Spanish capital after he was forced out by his boyhood club Chelsea.
- 23:49 (IST)Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE: Strong XI from Simeone!For Atleti, both Alexander Sorloth and big money signing Julian Alvarez at the top. Alvarez scored late against Celto midweek to snatch all three points for Los Colconeros. Englishman Conor Gallagher is another summer arrival who starts for Diego Simeone's men. The former Chelsea man has already scored twice in his first five games for Atleti.
- 23:44 (IST)Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE: All eyes on Vinicius!Real Madrid are without Kylian Mbappe for this after the France captain picked up an injury midweek against Deportivo Alaves. Mbappe, who arrived on free contract in the summer, has scored five league goals already this season. In his absence, the onus will be on Vinicius Jr, who is the top contender to win this year's Ballon d'Or.
- 23:38 (IST)Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE: Atletico's recent dominance!Atletico Madrid have won two of their last three home derbies against Real Madrid in LaLiga (L1). They have gone 11 Madrid derbies in a row without defeat in LaLiga (W5 D6), since a 1-2 win over Real Madrid in September 2022.
- 23:36 (IST)Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE: Huge record in sight for Los Blancos!Real Madrid have won 36 of their 87 away derbies against Atletico de Madrid in LaLiga (D25 L26) and can equal the record for away wins by one team against another in the entire history of the competition, also achieved by Los Blacncos against Espanyol and Barcelona against Valencia (37).
- 23:32 (IST)Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE: Here are the starting XIs!Atletico XI: Oblak; Le Normand, Gimenez, Reinildo; Molina, Gallagher, De Paul, Marcos Llorente; Sorloth, Griezmann, Julian AlvarezReal Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Tchouameni, Modric, Fede Valverde; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo
- 23:30 (IST)Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE: Clash of Titans!Hello and welcome to the viewers! We are all set for the clash of titans as Madrid rivals Atletico take on defending LaLiga champions Real. The Los Blancos have pieced together a stunning 33-match unbeaten streak since then. Their last league loss came at this very stadium almost a year ago.
