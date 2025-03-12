FK Arkadag vs East Bengal Live Score Updates, AFC Challenge League quarterfinal: East Bengal look to overturn a 1-0 deficit as they take on Turkmenistan's FK Arkadag in the 2nd leg of the AFC Challenge League western zone quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. Yazgylvc Gurbanow scored the all important goal for the Turkmenistan side in the 10th minute at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The Red and Gold brigade will now travel to Turkmenistan for the second leg match on March 12. East Bengal had qualified for the third tier of men's AFC club competition by virtue of winning the 2024 Super Cup.

Here are the Live Updates of the AFC Challenge League quarterfinal 2nd leg match between East Bengal and FK Arkadag

AFC Challenge League Live: East Bengal's starting XI! One of the most significant games in our club's history!



Let's do it, polas! #JoyEastBengal #ChallengeLeague #EBFCInAsia #Emami pic.twitter.com/V2lToS5pGj — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) March 12, 2025

AFC Challenge League Live: Can East Bengal turn it around? East Bengal went down 0-1 at home last week, with Yazgylvc Gurbanow scored the all important goal for the Turkmenistan side in the 10th minute. East Bengal went down 0-1 at home last week, with Yazgylvc Gurbanow scored the all important goal for the Turkmenistan side in the 10th minute.

AFC Challenge League Live: Hello! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Challenge League quarterfinal second leg between Turkmenistan's FK Arkadag and East Bengal of India. The Red and Golds trail 0-1 in the tie. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Challenge League quarterfinal second leg between Turkmenistan's FK Arkadag and East Bengal of India. The Red and Golds trail 0-1 in the tie.