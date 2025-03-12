FK Arkadag vs East Bengal Live Score AFC Challenge League Quarterfinal: Red And Golds Look To Overcome Cultural Shock In Bid To Reach Semis
FK Arkadag vs East Bengal Live Score Updates, AFC Challenge Cup quarterfinal: East Bengal look to overturn a 1-0 deficit as they take on Turkmenistan's FK Arkadag in the 2nd leg of the AFC Challenge Cup western zone quarterfinal tie.
FK Arkadag vs East Bengal Live Score Updates, AFC Challenge League quarterfinal: East Bengal look to overturn a 1-0 deficit as they take on Turkmenistan's FK Arkadag in the 2nd leg of the AFC Challenge League western zone quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. Yazgylvc Gurbanow scored the all important goal for the Turkmenistan side in the 10th minute at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The Red and Gold brigade will now travel to Turkmenistan for the second leg match on March 12. East Bengal had qualified for the third tier of men's AFC club competition by virtue of winning the 2024 Super Cup.
Here are the Live Updates of the AFC Challenge League quarterfinal 2nd leg match between East Bengal and FK Arkadag
- 15:26 (IST)AFC Challenge League Live: East Bengal's starting XI!
One of the most significant games in our club's history!— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) March 12, 2025
Let's do it, polas! #JoyEastBengal #ChallengeLeague #EBFCInAsia #Emami pic.twitter.com/V2lToS5pGj