Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is delighted Raul Jimenez is back playing football after witnessing the Wolves striker fracture his skull. Mexico forward Jimenez suffered the serious injury in an aerial challenge with former Arsenal defender David Luiz during Wolves' 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium in November 2020. But following eight months out on the sidelines, and having been warned by doctors it would be "a miracle" if he played again, Jimenez is set to lead the line for Wolves, just two points behind sixth-placed Arsenal, in Thursday's Premier League match at the Emirates.

Where will the Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League match, be played?

The Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

When will the Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League match will be played on Thursday, February 24. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will begin in the early hours of Friday, February 25.

What time will Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League match begin?

The Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League match will begin at 01:15 AM IST on Friday, February 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League match will be broadcast on Star Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League match?

The live streaming for Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)