Premier League leaders Arsenal host Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in a Europa League Group A clash at the Emirates Stadium in London. Fresh from their win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby, Arsenal are expected to test their bench strength. Bodo/Glimt, however, lead the group, having played one extra game. Arsenal's game against PSV Eindhoven was postponed last month due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

When will the Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League match will be played on Friday, October 7.

Where will the Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League match start?

The Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League match?

The Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League match?

Promoted

The Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)