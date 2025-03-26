Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Argentina take on Brazil in a highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match. Reigning world champions Argentina are comfortably in top of the CONMEBOL qualifying group, six points ahead of second-placed Brazil. Argentina will be without several big names, with talisman Lionel Messi and key stars like Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala ruled out due to injury. As a result, they will be spearheaded by Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez. Brazil are without Neymar, but in the form of Vinicius Jr, Raphinha and Rodrygo, they have a potent attack for the game.

When will the Argentina vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match take place?

The Argentina vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Wednesday, March 26 (IST).

Where will the Argentina vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match be held?

The Argentina vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be held at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

What time will the Argentina vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match start?

The Argentina vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Argentina vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match?

The Argentina vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Argentina vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match?

The Argentina vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

