Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out a thrilling draw on Sunday in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season and both sides had to settle for a point each. Chelsea and Spurs played out a 2-2 draw in a match that was evenly contested and had its fair share of controversial moments. However, the biggest talking point about the game played at Stamford Bridge came after the full-time whistle was blown as managers of Chelsea and Spurs were involved in a heated confrontation at the touchline.

When the full-time whistle was blown, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel went up to his counterpart Antonio Conte to shake his hand. However, as soon as the handshake was done by Tuchel, the exchange got fiery with both managers coming face to face. When Tuchel shook Conte's hands, the latter was not looking at the Chelsea manager and this seemed to have irked Conte.

Things got HEATED between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte after a dramatic 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham. pic.twitter.com/qmKs1cUfpk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 14, 2022

Both managers literally came face to face and they had to be separated by players of both teams. The match referee then issued red cards to both Conte and Tuchel.

Earlier in the game, when Spurs had equalised the scoreline to 1-1, Conte had squared up to his counterpart Tuchel. This led to both managers being booked.

Harry Kane had snatched a 96th minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham from a feisty London derby against Chelsea on Sunday. Chelsea looked set to get a new era at Stamford Bridge off to the best possible start as they twice led through Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James. Tottenham were well off the level required if they are to live up to hopes of challenging Manchester City and Liverpool for the title, but showed the newfound character instilled by Conte to fight back for a point.

Tottenham have still only won once at Stamford Bridge in 32 years in the league, but Conte will be delighted to escape with a share of the spoils against his former club.

(With AFP inputs)