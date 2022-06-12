India won the match against Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in dramatic fashion on Saturday evening as Sahal Abdul Samad produced a winner in the injury time of the game. Sunil Chhetri's side won the contest 2-1 and as a result, the side have consolidated their position in the group as they aim to make a second straight appearance in the AFC Asian Cup. Heading into the final few moments of the game, the scoreline was level at 1-1, but it was Sahal Abdul Samad who drilled the ball past the goalkeeper to give India a memorable win.

Ashique Kuruniyan made a fine pass to Samad in the dying moments of the game and then the 25-year-old made some room for himself and went on to strike the ball past the Afghanistan goalkeeper.

As soon as the ball went in, the entire Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata erupted in joy.

In the game between India and Afghanistan, Sunil Chhetri first scored for the hosts in the 86th minute of the game. The 37-year-old registered a wonderful freekick, taking his international goals tally to 83.

Zubayr Amiri then equalised for Afghanistan, but it was Sahal Abdul Samad who rose to the challenge to provide a win to India.

In Group D of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, India are currently at the second spot with six points from two games while Hong Kong are top with same number of points, but ahead on goal difference.

India will next square off against Hong Kong on Tuesday evening.