AC Milan will face an in-form Liverpool side in a Group B fixture in the UEFA Champions League match at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday. The Italian side will have an uphill task despite playing at their home ground against the English giants. Liverpool, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning run in the domestic leagues as they try to upset a strong Italian defence. Liverpool are leading the points table with 15 points from five matches while AC Milan are placed third currently with four points in as many games.

Where will the AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match be played?

The AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

When will the AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match be played?

The AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, December 8.

What time will AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match begin?

The AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match?

The AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming for AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)