Manager Gareth Southgate will be hoping for an inspired performance from England, as they take on Germany in their Round of 16 clash at the ongoing European Championships. With the tournament losing defending champions Portugal and world champions France in back-to-back days in the last 16 stage, both teams are expected to put up a strong line of defence for this knockout tie. England topped Group D with two wins and a draw, while Germany took the second spot behind France in Group F. Harry Kane will look to get into the scoresheet after failing to score in the group stage.

Where will the England vs Germany Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?

The England vs Germany Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

When will the England vs Germany Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?

The England vs Germany Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played on Tuesday, June 29.

What time will the England vs Germany Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match begin?

The England vs Germany Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Germany Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match?

The England vs Germany Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the England vs Germany Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match?

The England vs Germany Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)