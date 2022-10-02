Saturday's Premier League saw plenty of action, with two London derbies and Brighton's thrilling draw at Liverpool. In the North London Derby, Arsenal comfortably saw off Tottenham Hotspur, and surprisingly, it was Chelsea's comeback win against Crystal Palace that proved to be a more tightly contested affair. In both the matches, fans were treated to some spectacular goals. At the Emirates, Thomas Partey hit a brilliant first-touch shot from outside the box that beat Hugo Lloris to give Arsenal the lead. At Selhurst Park, Conor Gallagher was the hero for Chelsea, as he hit a long-range stunner to give manager Graham Potter his first win at his new club.

Watch: Thomas Partey's goal against Tottenham Hotspur

Epic Goal by Thomas Partey #ARSTOT

ARSENAL pic.twitter.com/MHXoxmEqsT — Lawrence Arok (@LorenzArok) October 1, 2022

Watch: Conor Gallagher's screamer against Crystal Palace

Connor Gallagher goal for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/ESlqJ67UPk — Lij (@ElijahKyama) October 2, 2022

Partey's goal was the first of the match, but Tottenham clawed back with a Harry Kane penalty after Gabriel brought down Richarlison inside the box.

However, Arsenal came back strong in the second half, with Gabriel Jesus finding the back of the net shortly after the restart.

Matters went from bad to worse for Tottenham as defender Emerson Royal was sent off for a foul on Gabriel Martinelli.

Granit Xhaka then wrapped things off as he charged into the box and beat Lloris with a fine shot across him.

The 3-1 win saw Arsenal consolidate their spot at the top of the table, while handing their arch-rivals their first defeat of the season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, moved up to fifth spot with a dramatic comeback against Palace.

Odsonne Edouard had given Crystal Palace the early lead at home, getting to the end of a brilliant cross by Jordan Ayew.

But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a fine goal to level things before half-time. Thiago Silva got on the end of a long ball on the left-hand edge of Palace's box and headed it towards the Gabonese striker, who held off his marker and hit a first-touch finish on the turn.

Promoted

But Chelsea failed to make the most of their chances and the match looked like it was headed to a draw when Christian Pulisic dribbled into the box from the left wing and passed it to Gallagher, who made room before unleashing a brilliant finish from the edge of the box in the 90th minute to give Potter a win in his first Premier League match in charge of Chelsea.

Chelsea moved up to fifth with the win.