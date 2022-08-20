Tottenham Hotspur are looking to get back to winning ways and continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's lunch-time kick-off. Harry Kane's injury-time header helped Spurs snatch a 2-2 draw away at Chelsea, which resulted in a brawl between Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel. Wolves, on the other hand, are yet to win this season with a defeat and a draw so far for Bruno Lage's men. Wolves completed the signing of Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes earlier this week and the former Sporting Lisbon man might be shipped straight into the playing XI.

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 20.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match will start at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match will be broadcasted Live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)