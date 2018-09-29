Manchester United's tumultuous season went from bad to worse as they were outplayed 1-3 by West Ham United in a Premier League match on Saturday. Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan took a dim view of Manchester United's performance and accused the players of trying to get manager Jose Mourinho out of the club. The cricketer also slammed the controversial Paul Pogba and said that the Frenchman was doing everything possible to get a move away from the club.

Vaughan after the first half said that the Manchester United players were playing to get the Portuguese manager "moved out".

This era players will always win over the manager .. & from watching that 1st Half it looks to me like they are playing to get Jose moved out .. #JustSaying #MUFC — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 29, 2018

Pogba's relationship with manager Mourinho has grabbed headlines all over the world, and things came to a boiling point when the duo were caught on camera arguing during a training session.

According to reports, Pogba has already told Mourinho that he wants to leave the club. Vaughan didn't spare Mourinho as well, slamming the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager for his "tactical decisions".

This is hilarious .. You have a player in Pogba who wants out & doing all he can to do so & a Manager who is making tactical decisions which look like he wants the tic tac as well .. #MUFC — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 29, 2018

Manchester United's defeat to West Ham comes after they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a penalty shootout loss to Frank Lampard's Derby County.

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League standings with 10 points. They have won three games, lost three and drawn one.