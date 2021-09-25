Chelsea face Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Currently, in fine form, the Thomas Tuchel-managed side sealed a 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous league game. They are currently on top of the Premier League table with 13 points from five games (four wins and a draw). On the other hand, Manchester City haven't been at the best of form this season, and drew their previous league fixture against Southampton (0-0). The Pep Guardiola-managed side are in fifth position in the standings with 10 points from five fixtures (three wins, a draw and a defeat).

Where will the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

When will the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played on Saturday, September 25.

What time will the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Spots Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.