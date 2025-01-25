Cody Gakpo scored twice as Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League title with a 4-1 demolition of Ipswich at Anfield on Saturday. Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah were also on target in a dominant performance from the Reds, who remain six points clear of Arsenal having played a game less. Just a second league title in 35 years and a 20th overall to match Manchester United's English record now seems just a matter of time in Arne Slot's first season in charge.

The Dutchman was able to make five changes from Tuesday's 2-1 win over Lille that also secured direct passage to the last 16 of the Champions League in a sparkling season for the six-time European champions.

By contrast, Ipswich are finding the step up to the Premier League a bridge too far after back-to-back promotions.

Kieran McKenna's men were thrashed 6-0 at home by Manchester City last weekend and could easily have suffered the same margin or more on their first trip to Anfield since 2002.

Slot has been keen for Szoboszlai to up his scoring contribution from midfield and the Hungarian led the way with a fine low strike for his fourth goal of the campaign after just 11 minutes.

Salah had been made to wait to usurp Thierry Henry as the Premier League's seventh highest goalscorer of all time after blanking away at Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

The Egyptian made sure normal service was resumed by firing in high from Gakpo's cross for his 176th Premier League goal and 19th of the season to move two clear of Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak in the race for the golden boot.

Szoboszlai's forward runs were a constant threat for the Ipswich defence and the source of the third goal as Gakpo turned home the rebound after Christian Walton saved the midfielder's initial effort.

Liverpool unsurprisingly eased off in the second half amid a gruelling schedule as they remain in the hunt for four competitions.

Gakpo headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold's inviting cross for his 14th goal of the season.

Ipswich did at least get a consolation in the final minute when Jacob Greaves headed in from Julio Enciso's corner.

However, the real test of their survival hopes comes next weekend when bottom-of-the-table Southampton visit Portman Road in a must-win clash for the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich remain in the relegation zone but only on goal difference behind Wolves, who blew a man advantage for half an hour of their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

