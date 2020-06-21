Liverpool can close to within one win of a first league title in 30 years when the English champions-elect return to action for the first time in three months against local rivals Everton on Sunday. Liverpool have a 22-point lead in the Premier League table and need two wins from their last nine matches to end the wait for a league title. However, Liverpool could be champions as soon as Monday if they beat Everton and Manchester City lose to Burnley 24 hours later. Despite concerns over supporters congregating around the stadiums, Sunday's clash will take place at Everton's Goodison Park (kick off 1800GMT), less than a mile from Liverpool's Anfield home. A Merseyside derby like no other will take place behind closed doors, but Klopp is just relieved to have the chance to complete the job on the field after some suggested the season be declared null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When is the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on Sunday, June 21.

Where will the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match will take place at the almost empty Goodison Park stadium.

What time does the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match begin?

The Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The live streaming of Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)