Table-toppers Arsenal take on arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the highly anticipated North London derby on Saturday as Premier League action resumes following the international break. Both Arsenal and Tottenham will want to not only bolster their hopes for a top four finish, but also show their title credentials when they face off at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have won six of their seven matches so far, with their only blip being their defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, but they got back on track with an impressive away win at Brentford. Tottenham, meanwhile, will be buoyed by Son Heung-min's return to form on top of Harry Kane being in great touch. Antonio Conte's team are currently third in the points table, just one point below Arsenal, and will overtake their local rivals if they win on Saturday. Spurs remain just one of two teams unbeaten so far this season, along with City.

When will the Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, October 1.

Where will the Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London.

What time will the Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League match start?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League match will start at 05:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)