Liverpool fans' celebration of the club's 20th top-flight league title turned into a nightmare after a car ploughed into large crowds of fans in the city centre during their side's Premier League title celebrations on Monday. At least 27 people were reportedly injured in the incident and had to be rushed to the hospital. At least two people, including a child, are said to be in serious condition. As the incident made global headlines, Liverpool FC released a statement, saying they are in direct contact with the Merseyside Police over the investigation of the matter.

"We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident. We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident," the statement on the club's official website read.

An unverified video on social media purporting to show the incident showed a car driving at speed into large crowds of fans lining the street, at one point appearing to swerve away from the most densely crowded area.

Large numbers of police surrounded the vehicle shortly afterwards, with other videos showing that angry fans also tried to reach the driver. Some people were pictured lying in the road.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X that the scenes were appalling and that he was being kept updated about the events.

"The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident," Starmer said on social media.

Police said in a statement that the car had stopped at the scene and a male had been detained.

With Reuters Inputs