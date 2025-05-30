Manchester United players Harry Maguire, Andre Onana and Diogo Dalot visited India on Thursday, being part of the launch of the fifth edition of leading tyre-maker Apollo Tyres' 'United We Play' grassroots football programme initiative. Following a disappointing season, in which Manchester United recorded their lowest-ever Premier League finish of 15th, as well as lost the Europa League final, Maguire, Onana and Dalot reflected on it. Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Maguire admitted that the just-concluded season was tough.

"This year has obviously been a difficult season in the Premier League. But I'm sure next season will be a lot different. There will be a lot of changes in the summer -- some players will leave, and hopefully new ones will come in. That's down to the club to get right. And for us as players, we have to step up. Playing for this club is special," Maguire said.

Manchester United have had a tough time adapting to the system of new manager Ruben Amorim. Defender Diogo Dalot is one such player who has had to adapt, going from a full-back to a wing-back. Normally a right-sided player, Dalot has also had to play increasingly on the left side.

"I'm used to it now. Obviously, on the right is where I feel more comfortable or I grew up and played more time. But throughout your career, you have to be able to do other things and be as complete as you can," Dalot said.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has also had a rough start to his time at the club, but ensured that filling the boots of club legends like David de Gea does not add pressure.

"I don't feel pressure. It's not the pressure, it's an extra motivation. We have been in the game for so long, so I don't think we have any pressure. For sure, no. For me, it's the opposite," Onana said.

Harry Maguire, André Onana and Diogo Dalot, who are on their maiden visit to India, officially launched and kicked off the activities for the fifth season of the United We Play programme. Over the past four seasons, the United We Play programme has reached out to over 30000 aspiring footballers across 25 cities in India.

Speaking at the launch, Harry Maguire said, "It has been a privilege to be here today launching the new season of 'United We Play'. Manchester United has fans around the world and we can feel the passion that exists for the team and for the sport here in India. The work of the club and Apollo Tyres is ensuring the next generation of talent has the opportunity play football in excellent facilities, with the infrastructure around them to nurture talent. We have seen first-hand today how impactful the United We Play programme is and the positive effect it has at the grassroots level."



With ANI inputs