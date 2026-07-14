The decision to not include Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian cricket team playing XI for the first ODI encounter against England did not go down well with several experts. India went with four pace-bowling options - Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Shivam Dube - and two spinners in Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. While Brar and Krishna took early wickets to leave England struggling at six wickets down, Liam Dawson and Joe Root took advantage of the absence of a specialist spinner to stage a comeback. Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron criticised the decision taken by the team management and said that Bumrah cannot be asked to drag India out of trouble on every occasion.

"India has Kuldeep Yadav. Axar Patel is bowling arm balls into the batter and bowling all those sliders. You have to play around with your speeds and the seam position to get something out of the wicket," said Varun on commentary.

“The English batters are setting up to play Axar as an off-spinner. It is very obvious he is not going to turn the ball past the batter. How do you get wickets in the middle overs?Jasprit Bumrah cannot be your answer to all your problems,” he added.

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar pointed out that India depend a lot of all-rounders under Gautam Gambhir's coaching and even pointed out in the past as well, the team has relied heavily on Bumrah to provide some magic.

“Well, Varun sometimes, he (Bumrah) is the answer to everything. Sometimes, the problem of having Bumrah is you always know and hope he's the one to get you those answers,” said Nayar.

Teams:

England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

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