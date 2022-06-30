The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally put an end to the suspense surrounding India captain Rohit Sharma's availability for the Edgbaston Test vs England. A BCCI release on Thursday stated that Rohit had returned a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday morning and as a result paceman Jasprit Bumrah was going to lead India in the match, with wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as his deputy. Immediately after the release was sent, former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer put out a tweet with his India playing XI for the match.

My playing XI for Edgbaston:



Gill

Pujara

Vihari

Kohli

Iyer

Pant (WK)

Jadeja

Ashwin

Shami

Bumrah (C)

Siraj



What's yours? #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 30, 2022

In a surprise move, Jaffer opted for two spinners, including both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in his XI. As a result of this Jaffer selected only three pacers in captain Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

As a result of this medium pacer Shardul Thakur didn't find any place in his XI. Shardul has been an integral part of India's Test teams for a while, specially due to his all-round poerformances.

He has helped the team on several occasions with brave knocks with the bat down the order.

As a fourth fast bowling option, Shardul has provided key breakthroughs and played a very important role in the team's 2-1 series lead over England last year.

He is considered a sure shot starter at Edgbaston by many, but Jaffer's take is quite a surprise.

He also decided to open the innings with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, keeping Hanuma Vihari in the number 3 spot.

Such a decision could only be possible if the pitch is a dry one. England's decision to play Jack Leach could be an indication that there could be purchase for spinners.

It will be interesting to see what playing XI India finally decide to go in with.