Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in fine form off late with the ball and in the second T20I, he was at his best, swinging the ball around. He went on to take three wickets, out of which two came in the powerplay and this performance enabled India defend 170 and win the second T20I by 49 runs. As a result, the side have now gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Bhuvneshwar removed Jason Roy and Jos Buttler in the powerplay, and this is the second time that Bhuvneshwar managed to get better of Buttler in the series.

On the third ball of the third over. Bhuvneshwar pushed his length a little up and the delivery angled across Buttler. The batter looked to play a drive, but he managed to edge it to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The on-field umpire did not deem it to be out, but captain Rohit Sharma went for a review, and replays showed there was a spike, hence the decision was overturned.

Apart from Roy and Buttler, Bhuvneshwar also dismissed Richard Gleeson and hence he returned with a spell of 3-15.

After the game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar spoke to reporters during a post-match press conference and he talked about how the ball is swinging for him in the UK, his mindset, and whether he looks forward to playing Test cricket for India.

"Honestly, I do not know. I have been to England many times and it did not swing in the past few series so yes, even I was a bit surprised that the ball was swinging and it is swinging for a long period of time, especially in T20 cricket and there is a bit more bounce in the wicket as well. When the ball swings, you enjoy it more. Honestly, I do not know whether I am swinging it, it is the condition or it is the ball. If the ball is swinging, that is my strength so I look for attacking options then. In both these matches, the ball swung and I attacked and hence I got the wickets," said Bhuvneshwar.

India and England will take on each other in the 3rd T20I on Sunday evening at Trent Bridge.