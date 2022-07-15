The second ODI between India and England was a star-studded affair with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in attendance. However, it was a bad day at the office for India as they lost the contest by 100 runs and as a result, the three-match series stands level at 1-1 with the decider to be played in Manchester on Sunday. A day after the game, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo with West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers on Twitter.

"Got to watch the game at Lord's with the One and Only Sir Gary! #SpecialMoment," tweeted Tendulkar.

Got to watch the game at Lord's with the One and Only Sir Gary!#SpecialMoment pic.twitter.com/9WzYi91Z1a — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 15, 2022

Sir Garfield Sobers is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers to play the sport and he is also remembered as one of the best all-rounders.

Sobers played 93 Tests and 1 ODI for West Indies. In the longest format, he scored 8,032 runs and took 235 wickets. On the other hand, in his only ODI, he did not get a chance to bat and with the ball, he took one wicket.

Talking about Tendulkar, he is the highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs. In Tests, he scored 15,921 runs while he registered 18,246 runs in ODIs.

He was the first batter to score a double century in ODIs. Tendulkar had called time on his international career in November 2013 and he had played his last Test against West Indies on home turf -- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.