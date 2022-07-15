"Special Moment": Sachin Tendulkar Shares Pic With Sir Garfield Sobers From Lord's
Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Garfield Sobers were in attendance for the second ODI between India and England at Lord's.
The second ODI between India and England was a star-studded affair with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in attendance. However, it was a bad day at the office for India as they lost the contest by 100 runs and as a result, the three-match series stands level at 1-1 with the decider to be played in Manchester on Sunday. A day after the game, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo with West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers on Twitter.
"Got to watch the game at Lord's with the One and Only Sir Gary! #SpecialMoment," tweeted Tendulkar.
Got to watch the game at Lord's with the One and Only Sir Gary!#SpecialMoment pic.twitter.com/9WzYi91Z1a— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 15, 2022
Sir Garfield Sobers is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers to play the sport and he is also remembered as one of the best all-rounders.
Sobers played 93 Tests and 1 ODI for West Indies. In the longest format, he scored 8,032 runs and took 235 wickets. On the other hand, in his only ODI, he did not get a chance to bat and with the ball, he took one wicket.
Talking about Tendulkar, he is the highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs. In Tests, he scored 15,921 runs while he registered 18,246 runs in ODIs.
He was the first batter to score a double century in ODIs. Tendulkar had called time on his international career in November 2013 and he had played his last Test against West Indies on home turf -- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.