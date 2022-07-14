Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan played with great perfection in the first ODI against England as they shared a 100-plus unbeaten stand to help the Indian cricket team chase down a 111-run target with ease. The match saw them become only the fourth opening pair to score over 5000 runs together. Currently, they have 5108 runs as an opening pair in 112 innings at an average of 46.43. In the second ODI against England against England on Thursday, the pair has a chance to be among the top-three most successful ODI opening pairs.

If Dhawan and Rohit score 43 runs more together, they will surpass West Indies' Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes (5150 runs in 102 innings). Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar are at the top of the list with 6609 runs as a pair in 136 innings. Australia's Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden are second in the list with 5372 runs together in 114 innings.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will try to continue the same form coming into the second ODI to be played at Lord's, London on Thursday. The first ODI which was held in Kennington Oval was easily won by the visitors. A tremendous performance from both the bowling and batting side of the squad ensured that India grabbed the first win in the 3-match ODI series.

Jasprit Bumrah was the 'Player of the match' in the previous game. In his 7.2 over spell, he scalped 6 wickets while only conceding 19 runs. His bowling partner Mohammed Shami also helped him with a spell of 3/31, as the total of England fell to only 110 with all of the English squad falling in 25 overs only.

The small total of 110 runs was chased by the opening partnership of Rohit and Dhawan, guiding India to the first win in the ODI series.