Former India head Ravi Shastri was on Friday disappointed with the way India opener Shubman Gill was dismissed on day 1 of the Edgbaston Test against England. Shubman was dismissed for 17 by James Anderson as the young batter edged one to the slips after a decent start. Gill has played decent knocks in the past but is yet to score a Test hundred. He has often lost his wicket after being set and that is something Shastri is not happy with.

While commentating on the match on Sky Sports, Shastri hinted that the batter needs to bring in more discipline into his batting and allow himself time in the middle to score runs.

"That's unfortunate. He (Shubman Gill) is a class act. He needs to bring that discipline into his game. That's a nothing shot and he will be disappointed with it. This is a boundary-scoring ground but you need to put value on your wicket. You have to stick there and runs will come eventually," Shastri said on air.

The former India head coach also said that Gill himself would be disappointed because he had done the hard work of getting himself off to a start

"Yeah, he will be mighty disappointed. When he is set, he makes runs come. Everything before this, there was intent. There was no intent here. It was just a tentative poke outside the off stump. Really a nothing shot. He will be very disappointed with this because he had done a little bit of the hard work. This is a boundary-scoring ground, Edgbaston. Stay at the crease, you will get runs. There is value for your shots," Shastri added.

James Anderson dealt India a second blow when he sent back a well set Cheteshwar Pujara, with yet another jaffa on the off stump line.